Long time West Fargo PD lieutenant retires after 48 years

West Fargo PD's Lt. Greg Warren retired on Friday after 48 years of service.
West Fargo PD's Lt. Greg Warren retired on Friday after 48 years of service.(WFPD)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police Dept. said good-bye to one of their own on Friday, as Lt. Greg Warren retired after 48 years. Warren was the oldest serving officer for the dept.

WFPD wrote in a post about Lt. Warren that his accomplishments, mentorship and love for music will continue to shape their dept.

Enjoy retirement Lt. Warren!

