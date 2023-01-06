Long time West Fargo PD lieutenant retires after 48 years

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police Dept. said good-bye to one of their own on Friday, as Lt. Greg Warren retired after 48 years. Warren was the oldest serving officer for the dept.

WFPD wrote in a post about Lt. Warren that his accomplishments, mentorship and love for music will continue to shape their dept.

Enjoy retirement Lt. Warren!

