Long time West Fargo PD lieutenant retires after 48 years
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police Dept. said good-bye to one of their own on Friday, as Lt. Greg Warren retired after 48 years. Warren was the oldest serving officer for the dept.
WFPD wrote in a post about Lt. Warren that his accomplishments, mentorship and love for music will continue to shape their dept.
Enjoy retirement Lt. Warren!
Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.