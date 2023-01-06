Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Frisco businesses prep for busy weekend

Preparations for local businesses have been in the works for weeks.
NDSU Bison
NDSU Bison(KFYR)
By Kortney Lockey and Alix Larsen
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRISCO, TX (Valley News Live) - Bison fans are starting to arrive in Frisco, Texas for Sunday’s FCS Championship matchup against the SDSU Jackrabbits.

Preparations for local businesses have been in the works for weeks.

“The North Dakota Folk can throw down a beer or two, so we’ll be prepared for that,” said Jason Hall, the general manager at the Thirsty Lion.

This may be Thirsty Lion’s first time welcoming in the green and gold, but they’ve done their research.

“They travel, and they travel in packs or herds as you all call it as well,” said Hall. “We’re super excited. 15,000, 20,000 fans coming down here. We’re ready to rock n’ roll.”

They’re flying our flag and are ready to seat up to 800 people. When bar owners were told about Bison nation drinking some out of booze in the past, one was quick to ask, what do we need more of?

“Those fans are pretty cool,” said John Kinch, the owner of the Community Grill.

Kinch made his own Bison drink menu called the Green Nation, which is the most popular for championship weekend.

Over the past few years, it’s the North Dakota Nice that’s stuck with this family-owned joint.

“About two years ago I got a new heart and a new kidney, and when I did my community here was praying for me, and I got all sorts of messages from North Dakota, I mean it’s the middle of the year it had nothing to do with football,” Kinch said.

Kinch says he is doing better now, and while his menu is Bison-focused, those against the team may want to rethink what color they are wearing when visiting.

“This might not be the weekend to wear blue,” he said.

Although, Kinch couldn’t leave out the Jackrabbits.

“There’s also wabbit season,” he said.

Most of all, the Bison nation is leaving an impression ahead of Sunday’s big game.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dangerous house Hawthorne neighborhood demolished
City in beginning stages of demolishing well-known drug house in Hawthorne neighborhood
A couple in Florida were arrested after one of them made a 911 call to get help with moving...
Sheriff: Burglars called 911 to get help moving stuff
Jeffery Mundis
UPDATE: Man charged with attempted murder following destructive mobile home fire
Sheriff Jeremy Thornton
Norman County Sheriff fighting cancer, on Hospice
SEBASTIAN TACKLING
UPDATE: Fargo South teacher pleads guilty after admitting to sexual relationship with student

Latest News

Holland's in Moorhead, MN, are forced to relocate because of the upcoming underpass project on...
‘We had to move’: 11th St. underpass project forces Moorhead businesses to relocate
Sheriff Jeremy Thornton
Norman County Sheriff Jeremy Thornton passes away
GFPD
VNL Investigates: Chief assures GFPD not in peril amid former officer concerns, claims
NDSU BISON SENDOFF- JANUARY 05
NDSU Bison makes trek to Frisco for championship game