Frisco businesses prep for busy weekend

FRISCO, TX (Valley News Live) - Bison fans are starting to arrive in Frisco, Texas for Sunday’s FCS Championship matchup against the SDSU Jackrabbits.

Preparations for local businesses have been in the works for weeks.

“The North Dakota Folk can throw down a beer or two, so we’ll be prepared for that,” said Jason Hall, the general manager at the Thirsty Lion.

This may be Thirsty Lion’s first time welcoming in the green and gold, but they’ve done their research.

“They travel, and they travel in packs or herds as you all call it as well,” said Hall. “We’re super excited. 15,000, 20,000 fans coming down here. We’re ready to rock n’ roll.”

They’re flying our flag and are ready to seat up to 800 people. When bar owners were told about Bison nation drinking some out of booze in the past, one was quick to ask, what do we need more of?

“Those fans are pretty cool,” said John Kinch, the owner of the Community Grill.

Kinch made his own Bison drink menu called the Green Nation, which is the most popular for championship weekend.

Over the past few years, it’s the North Dakota Nice that’s stuck with this family-owned joint.

“About two years ago I got a new heart and a new kidney, and when I did my community here was praying for me, and I got all sorts of messages from North Dakota, I mean it’s the middle of the year it had nothing to do with football,” Kinch said.

Kinch says he is doing better now, and while his menu is Bison-focused, those against the team may want to rethink what color they are wearing when visiting.

“This might not be the weekend to wear blue,” he said.

Although, Kinch couldn’t leave out the Jackrabbits.

“There’s also wabbit season,” he said.

Most of all, the Bison nation is leaving an impression ahead of Sunday’s big game.

