Fargo man flees after DUI crash

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is injured and facing DUI charges, after crashed and tried to flee.

Police say 33-year old Eugene Kempers was involved in a crash at around 10 p.m. Thursday night on 32nd Ave. S. near the I-29 ramp.

They say both vehicles were traveling east when Kempers rear-ended the other vehicle, who was getting on the on-ramp for I-29.

After that collision, Kempers attempted to drive away, but ended up crashing into the median and the vehicle flipped onto its side, ejecting Kempers.

He is being treated for non-life threatening injuries and has been charged with Driving Under the Influence.

