Family tradition: Generations of Bison players come out to support their own in Frisco

FRISCO, T.X. (Valley News Live) - Kick off is Sunday, as NDSU and South Dakota State University meet in Frisco with a national championship at stake.

Bison fans are passionate about their team. Making it to Texas is something they look forward too all year. However, there are some in the stands who know firsthand what it takes to get there.

That includes the group that has been making the trip south for more than a decade on an adorned Bison bus. It’s green and gold roots run even deeper, all the way back to the early 90′s.

“When I played, part of my time was at Dakota Field, right to the south of the Dome,” Monte Kubas said.

Dickinson native Monte Kubas played defensive lineman for the Bison and was part of the 1990 championship team.

“It’s the commitment from everybody,” he added. “Whether it’s coaches, players, fans.”

Once his playing days were over, he transitioned to a fan. He’s been in the stands ever since. In recent years, his support took on extra special meaning, as his sons would go on to follow in his footsteps.

“Once it came to a decision, it was an easy one,” Zach Kubas said.

Monte’s oldest son, Zach, wrapped up his career as an offensive lineman last year. He picked up three championships along the way.

“It was strange watching it because you’re so used to doing it,” he added. “You’ve been doing it for five years, getting ready for game day. Then you go to game day and you’re like, ‘I’m not running out of the tunnel anymore.’ The mind misses it more than the body does.”

The part Zach misses most, playing with number 63, his brother Jake. Jake currently plays offensive lineman.

“It really is a brotherhood in that locker room with all the guys,” Zach said. “Guys who have good beliefs, good families from back home and bringing their presence in the locker room to be the best they can be.”

A tradition he said has been part of that locker room through generations.

“This doesn’t happen anywhere else,” Monte said. “The support that the fans give the players, it’s unmatched. Period.”

Jake has one more year of eligibility and is planning to stay with the team next year. Meaning, the adorned bus and its die-hard Bison fans could be back on the road again for Texas to carry on the family tradition.

