Ethics Commission proposes oversight of nearly 9,000 additional state employees

ND State Capitol
ND State Capitol(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - About 9,000 state employees could soon find themselves under the jurisdiction of the North Dakota Ethics Commission.

A new bill introduced Friday would expand the Ethics Commission’s oversight to include employees of the executive branch. As it stands, the Commission only has oversight of elected and appointed officials in the Legislative and Executive branches, legislative branch employees, members of the Governor’s Cabinet and members of the Ethics Commission.

“The central theme of these amendments is consistency. We want to create better consistency,” said Rebecca Binstock, executive director of the North Dakota Ethics Commission.

Binstock says there are seven other states, including South Dakota and Montana, whose Ethics boards oversee executive branch employees.

