Barnes county library and residents meet to discuss controversial book for young adults

By Kellin Harmon
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The public library, a place for learning, study, and for Valley City, contention. As a public hearing was held at VCSU, regarding whether or not it should carry a book called, “Let’s Talk About It.”

The meeting is the first recorded of it’s kind, since the library began operations over a hundred years ago.

“Since 1904, this is the first time we’ve had a book challenge at all, actually,” said Josh Bartels, Interim Library Director for the Barnes County Public Library. “I think we’ve had some people express displeasure with a book, but then after we explain why we have it and why we got it, then usually they’re OK with it.”

On the web or the cover, the book can be described as a graphic novel about teens, sex and relationships. But in this room, it’s described as anywhere from educational, to pornography.

“There is no other basic life activity for which we consciously hold factual information more than sex,” said one concerned resident.

“Why would anybody in their right mind, inject this kind of material into my community,” expressed another.

Depending on the input from the public, the library will decide to either keep, move, or remove the book.

“The three outcomes are basically, the book stays where it is which is in the young adult section. It can get moved to the adult nonfiction, which some libraries have done. The last one, is that it just gets removed from the library outright,” said Bartles.

And once that decision is made, it cannot change, unless there’s change in state legislature.

“The way our policy works is, after this hearing, that’s it,” said Bartels. “That’s the end of the matter with this book. There’s not really anything they can do unless state legislature gets involved.”

The library says that the board will have two weeks to make their final decision.

