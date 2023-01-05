Contests
What to know ahead of Friday’s service for Officer Patrick Blanchard

Remembering Patrick Blanchard
Remembering Patrick Blanchard(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Minot community will gather Friday to honor the life of Master Officer Patrick Blanchard, who died a week ago Thursday.

The public service will be at 10:30 a.m. at the Minot State University Dome.

Many from Minot and across the state are expected to attend to pay their respects. Parking will be available in lot north of the dome.

A livestream of the service is in the works.

A procession of law enforcement vehicles will follow the service, escorting Officer Blanchard from the dome to Thompson Larson Funeral Home, but circling the city of Minot first.

The procession will head west on 11th Avenue NW, pick up 16th Street and head south all the way to 37th Avenue SW.

From there, the procession will head eastbound, pick up on Broadway, and take Broadway all the way north to 3rd Avenue SW, by the funeral home.

Motorists and those who use Minot Public Transit should expect some delays.

Obituary for Officer Patrick Blanchard

