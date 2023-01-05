Weather interrupts travel to Frisco for some Bison fans

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The journey to Frisco, Texas hasn’t been easy for some of the Bison fans.

Although, anticipation Bison fans gear up for the big game against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

“It is my first time going down. We have tried in the past to go and it just hasn’t worked out,” said Nick Stokke. “We are really excited to be going for the first time.”

Fans have been taking different methods of getting there.

“It’s going to be about a 16-hour drive,” Stokke said.

Mary Pfeifer hopped on a train from Fargo to make her way to Frisco.

“The train ride was so comfortable and so nice. My husband and I have really enjoyed it,” she said.

As fans started making the trek south, the weather began to take a turn.

“This is a record-breaking snowfall for the last couple of days,” said Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken.

Bill Mauch, of Moorton, said conditions were poor for part of his trip.

Sioux Falls to just north of Sioux City Iowa. it was just treacherous. Very similar to what we experienced at home in Fargo-Moorhead a week ago,“ he said. ”Very icy lots of snow. The snow is piled up 4 or 5 feet on the shoulders of the road.”

Nearly 400 cars were stranded or abandoned in the Sioux Falls metro area starting Tuesday night.

“A lot of cars in the ditches. We saw a semi fishtail behind us,” Mauch said.

Those who have yet to leave the FM area say they are a little concerned about what may come their way.

“Any time it becomes winter, you always want to pay attention to the roads and it is definitely always some concern,” said Stokke.

Through it all, these fans are just excited to watch the Bison play Sunday.

Before that, it’s an opportunity for some to maybe experience a little of what else Frisco has to offer.

“Texas BBQ. I told my wife that’s my plan. We’ve been researching some Texas BBQ places,” Stokke said.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.