Two ND lawmakers recovering from injuries suffered in falls

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Two North Dakota legislators are recovering from injuries suffered in falls.

Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan suffered a cracked kneecap and mild concussion Tuesday when she tripped and hit her head while leaving the Capitol building. The 74-year-old Fargo Democrat is using crutches and plans to participate with her committees remotely from her Bismarck hotel.

Meanwhile, 82-year-old Republican Sen. Karen Krebasch is using a walker after she slipped off a curb in Minot and broke her hip and left wrist. She still hopes to travel to Bismarck for next week’s legislative session.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.