Turning Cold Tonight

FORECAST DETAILS

TONIGHT - FRIDAY: Most across the Valley have seen the sun shining brightly this afternoon once the morning fog burned off. The clearer skies, however, means a colder night is expected. There will be some clouds - but we will be near or below zero where skies remain clear overnight. There is yet again another chance for patchy fog development tonight and into our Friday morning. The quiet weather, though, will continue on Friday! Winds will be fairly calm and temperatures will be similar to Wednesday and Thursday (highs in the teens) after the potential for morning fog. Keep the sunglasses handy!

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Temperatures are looking to be on their way up as we move through the weekend. It will be a lovely weekend to spend time outside, albeit a little bundled up. Morning lows both days will be in the single digits on either side of zero with afternoon highs in the upper teens to lower 20s. Anticipate partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions both days - however patchy morning fog can’t be ruled out.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Our calm stretch is looking to continue into early next week. With it is also a warming trend. We will see a partly to mostly cloudy sky both Monday and Tuesday with morning temps in the upper single digits and low teens and afternoon high temps in the low 20s.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: If you have missed the snow chances in the forecast, we are happy to tell you that there is a slight chance for some snow by Wednesday! Timing as of now looks to be late Wednesday and into Thursday. Some breezier conditions may accompany as well. We will keep you posted as it does not look like much snow. Temperatures Wednesday are looking to be very similar to the previous several days. Morning single digits to low teens with afternoon temps in the upper teens and low 20s. Same thing goes for Thursday as well.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER

FRIDAY: Patchy morning fog potential. Cold morning. Mostly sunny. Low: -6. High: 13.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny under high pressure. Low: -3. High: 16.

SUNDAY: Warming begins. Partly cloudy and a bit breezy. Low: 5. High: 20.

MONDAY: Mild. More clouds than sun. Low: 12. High: 22.

TUESDAY: A bit warmer. Mix of sun and clouds. Low: 15. High: 20.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Low: 16. High: 23.

THURSDAY: Slight chance of snow, otherwise mostly cloudy. Low: 18. High: 24.

