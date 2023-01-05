Self-serving alcohol business gets plan approved by Fargo Liquor Control Board

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crafty Taps took another step forward to getting their business into the West Acres Mall. Their business plan was approved unanimously at the city of Fargo’s Liquor Control Board meeting on Thursday.

While the ordinances are still in the process of getting created for the self-serving taps, Dave Piepkorn along with the rest of the board approved the plan after the management group for Crafty Taps explained how they would handle rush hour at the mall, staffing and other questions brought forth by the board.

While the board voted yes, there were still some questions and concerns about bringing this new alcohol establishment to Fargo.

”It further normalizes the normalcy of alcohol consumption and that is my concern from a public health standpoint.” said Kay Schwarzwalter, a member of the liquor control board.

According to the City Auditor Steve Sprague, the next step is to make ordinances for the self-serving taps. He cited Hopkins, MN, as a town that has ordinances in place that they could follow in making their own.

