Quiet Weather Pattern Starts for Everyone Today

FORECAST DETAILS

FRIDAY: Expect more of the same today in terms of temperatures and patchy fog impacting the morning commute for some. Morning lows will again be in the single digits with highs in the teens for most. Partly cloudy and quiet conditions for the afternoon and evening. The quiet weather will continue on Friday! Winds will be fairly calm and temperatures will be similar to Wednesday and Thursday with the potential for morning fog.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Expect a quiet weekend as well! Temperatures are looking to be on their way up as we move through the weekend. It will be a lovely weekend to spend time outside, albeit a little bundled up. Morning lows both days will be in the single digits on either side of zero with afternoon highs in the upper teens to lower 20s. Anticipate partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions both days - however patchy morning fog can’t be ruled out.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Our calm stretch is looking to continue into early next week. With it is also a warming trend. We will see a partly to mostly cloudy sky both Monday and Tuesday with morning temps in the upper single digits and low teens and afternoon high temps in the low 20s.

WEDNESDAY: If you have missed the snow chances in the forecast, we are happy to tell you that there is a slight chance for some snow by Wednesday! Timing as of now looks to be late Wednesday and into Thursday. Some breezier conditions may accompany as well. We will keep you posted. Temperatures Wednesday are looking to be very similar to the previous several days. Morning single digits to low teens with afternoon temps in the upper teens and low 20s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER

THURSDAY: Patchy morning fog. Partly cloudy. High: 15.

FRIDAY: Patchy morning fog potential. A pinch cooler. Partly cloudy. Low: 5. High: 13.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny under high pressure. Low: 3. High: 12.

SUNDAY: Warming begins. Partly cloudy and a bit breezy. Low: 5. High: 20.

MONDAY: Mild. More clouds than sun. Low: 12. High: 22.

TUESDAY: A bit warmer. Mix of sun and clouds. Low: 8. High: 20.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Low: 10. High: 23.

