A peek at the bills to be introduced at the State Legislature

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When issues are on legislators’ minds, you know it by the bills they introduce. And what’s top of mind this session? Taxes.

“There will be property tax relief bills on both sides of the chamber, I’m pretty sure on that. There will be income tax relief bills. It’ll probably be on both sides of the chambers,” said Senator David Hogue, Senate Majority Leader, R-Minot.

House Majority Leader Mike Lefor says after that, it seems obvious to lawmakers where the money should go.

“Infrastructure. If you talk about roads, bridges, water, I think we’ve done a great job over the last several sessions in allocating dollars for that. We’re going to need a lot of dollars for infrastructure in the next 20 years,” said Lefor, R-Dickinson.

But there are two parties in the statehouse, and the Democrats hope to subsidize the childcare system; something they see as one of the state’s most complicated issues, albeit with Republican support.

“Everybody’s in this together, this is a nonpartisan issue. We’ll work together to develop and strengthen our childcare system,” said Senator Merrill Piepkorn, D-Fargo.

Representative Lefor says it depends on what form those childcare bills take.

“I get a little concerned when we get talking about subsidizing daycare for children. Not too comfortable with that,” said Lefor.

Governor Burgum’s workforce bill will address childcare, but it hasn’t yet been introduced.

867 bills and resolutions were introduced last session, and 501 were signed by the Governor.

