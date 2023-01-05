Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

A peek at the bills to be introduced at the State Legislature

ND State Capitol
ND State Capitol(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When issues are on legislators’ minds, you know it by the bills they introduce. And what’s top of mind this session? Taxes.

“There will be property tax relief bills on both sides of the chamber, I’m pretty sure on that. There will be income tax relief bills. It’ll probably be on both sides of the chambers,” said Senator David Hogue, Senate Majority Leader, R-Minot.

House Majority Leader Mike Lefor says after that, it seems obvious to lawmakers where the money should go.

“Infrastructure. If you talk about roads, bridges, water, I think we’ve done a great job over the last several sessions in allocating dollars for that. We’re going to need a lot of dollars for infrastructure in the next 20 years,” said Lefor, R-Dickinson.

But there are two parties in the statehouse, and the Democrats hope to subsidize the childcare system; something they see as one of the state’s most complicated issues, albeit with Republican support.

“Everybody’s in this together, this is a nonpartisan issue. We’ll work together to develop and strengthen our childcare system,” said Senator Merrill Piepkorn, D-Fargo.

Representative Lefor says it depends on what form those childcare bills take.

“I get a little concerned when we get talking about subsidizing daycare for children. Not too comfortable with that,” said Lefor.

Governor Burgum’s workforce bill will address childcare, but it hasn’t yet been introduced.

867 bills and resolutions were introduced last session, and 501 were signed by the Governor.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hector International Airport Entrance
UPDATE: Indicator light in plane prompts inspection at Hector Airport
26-year-old Idris Haji-Mohamed
Moorhead murder suspect arrested, accused of Minneapolis murder
Arrest graphic
17-year-old arrested following chase in Clay County
Moorhead trash- January 02
Some Moorhead residents have been stuck with lots of trash for weeks
FILE - Skateboarders cheer as DC Shoes President Ken Block, center, wearing black shirt, smiles...
Action sports icon Ken Block dies in snowmobile crash at 55

Latest News

Valley City Public Library
Public hearing regarding controversial book Thursday in Valley City
Minnesota legislature
Minnesota lawmakers on their top priorities in 2023 session
Bison Tracker App available in Google Play, Apple App Store
Bison Tracker Mobile App Launches for FCS Championship
Otter Tail Power Company (OTPC) purchase of Ashtabula III Wind Energy Center
Otter Tail Power Company purchases Wind Energy Center