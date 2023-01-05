Otter Tail Power Company purchases Wind Energy Center

FERGUS FALLS, M.N. (OTPC) – North Dakota wind farm adds 62 megawatts to company’s generation assets following the Otter Tail Power Company (OTPC) purchase of Ashtabula III Wind Energy Center on Tuesday, January 3rd.

The 39-turbine site in Barnes County, North Dakota, delivers a total combined capacity of 62 megawatts, harnessing some of the nation’s best wind resources to generate clean, cost-effective energy.

Ashtabula III began commercial operation in 2010. In 2013 Otter Tail Power began purchasing electricity from the wind farm through a purchase power agreement. “Our customers have benefited from wind resources since 2002,” said Otter Tail Power President Tim Rogelstad. “Purchasing Ashtabula III is part of our least-cost plan to meet our customers’ energy needs, both now and in the future.”

The company projects that by 2025 its owned and contracted energy generation will be more than 50 percent renewable.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.