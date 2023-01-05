ND, MN Representatives vote for McCarthy

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Valley News Live) - All eyes are on the House of Representatives as Republican in-fighting is halting regular business.

The House needs to elect a Speaker of the House before any other business can continue. The majority of Republicans voted for Rep. Kevin McCarthy, but not enough to secure the needed 218 votes.

Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-ND) and Rep. Michelle Fischbach (R-MN7) have voted for McCarthy the entire time. Armstrong represents the entire state of North Dakota as its sole representative. Fischbach represents the 7th district, ranging from the Canadian border to nearly the Iowa border, including towns like Moorhead, Alexandria and Marshall.

Other Minnesota Republicans including Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN6), Rep. Brad Finstad (R-MN1) and Rep. Pete Stauber (R-MN8) also all voted for McCarthy.

