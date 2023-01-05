Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

ND, MN Representatives vote for McCarthy

FILE
FILE(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Valley News Live) - All eyes are on the House of Representatives as Republican in-fighting is halting regular business.

The House needs to elect a Speaker of the House before any other business can continue. The majority of Republicans voted for Rep. Kevin McCarthy, but not enough to secure the needed 218 votes.

Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-ND) and Rep. Michelle Fischbach (R-MN7) have voted for McCarthy the entire time. Armstrong represents the entire state of North Dakota as its sole representative. Fischbach represents the 7th district, ranging from the Canadian border to nearly the Iowa border, including towns like Moorhead, Alexandria and Marshall.

Other Minnesota Republicans including Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN6), Rep. Brad Finstad (R-MN1) and Rep. Pete Stauber (R-MN8) also all voted for McCarthy.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple in Florida were arrested after one of them made a 911 call to get help with moving...
Sheriff: Burglars called 911 to get help moving stuff
Dangerous house Hawthorne neighborhood demolished
City in beginning stages of demolishing well-known drug house in Hawthorne neighborhood
Jeffery Mundis
UPDATE: Man charged with attempted murder following destructive mobile home fire
SEBASTIAN TACKLING
UPDATE: Fargo South teacher pleads guilty after admitting to sexual relationship with student
Sheriff Jeremy Thornton
Norman County Sheriff fighting cancer, on Hospice

Latest News

Valley Today - Bison fans making their Way To Frisco: 7:40am Update -January 5
Valley Today - Bison fans making their Way To Frisco: 7:40am Update -January 5
Valley Today 6am Part 1 – January 5
Valley Today 6am Part 1 – January 5
Valley Today 6am Part 3 - January 5
Valley Today 6am Part 3 - January 5
Valley Today - Bison fans making their Way To Frisco: 6:50am Update -January 5
Valley Today - Bison fans making their Way To Frisco: 6:50am Update -January 5