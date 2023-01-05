Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

N.D. farmers eyeing wheat prices; hesitant to after high inputs

Wheat
Wheat(KFYR-TV)
By Joel Crane
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota experienced record spring wheat and durum yields in 2022, but now producers are facing a peculiar issue.

Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring says the price of wheat is unusually low, considering the market factors. And that’s a problem for producers who paid high prices for inputs last spring. He says if prices don’t increase, some farmers in North Dakota might choose to grow a different crop.

“It’s impacting decisions being made by farmers right now, as to whether they’re even going to plant wheat this spring. Because some of them are telling me, even with the good wheat crop they had, when you’re looking at seven-dollar wheat, cash price, they say, ‘I can’t make it on that. Not with what I’m paying for expenses,’” said Goehring.

Last year, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent wheat prices soaring. Since war has crippled the country’s planting capabilities, higher prices would be expected, but wheat futures are way down from their highs in March of last year.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dangerous house Hawthorne neighborhood demolished
City in beginning stages of demolishing well-known drug house in Hawthorne neighborhood
A couple in Florida were arrested after one of them made a 911 call to get help with moving...
Sheriff: Burglars called 911 to get help moving stuff
Sheriff Jeremy Thornton
Norman County Sheriff fighting cancer, on Hospice
Jeffery Mundis
UPDATE: Man charged with attempted murder following destructive mobile home fire
SEBASTIAN TACKLING
UPDATE: Fargo South teacher pleads guilty after admitting to sexual relationship with student

Latest News

Minnesota Air Force Major receives nation’s highest aerial achievement award
Born in 1907 in west-central Iowa's Calhoun County, Bessie Laurena Hendricks was alive to...
Iowa woman believed to be oldest person in US dies at 115
Holland's in Moorhead, MN, are forced to relocate because of the upcoming underpass project on...
‘We had to move’: 11th St. underpass project forces Moorhead businesses to relocate
NDSU Bison
Frisco businesses prep for busy weekend
Sheriff Jeremy Thornton
Norman County Sheriff Jeremy Thornton passes away