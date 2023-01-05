Contests
MN law closes a loophole for used cars

By KEYC Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Car experts say Americans who are budgeting for a vehicle in the new year are leaning heavily on the used-car market because inflation is squeezing families more than ever.

A new law that goes into effect this week in Minnesota will help those buyers know more about a previously owned car before they hand over their money.

The Minnesota law change gets to the issue of “title washing,” which allowed used fixed-up cars with heavy damage in their past to evade a salvage designation.

The new law requires sellers to disclose more detail of previous damage.

The loophole the law addresses is specifically for cars coming from other states and is geared for less expensive vehicles holding a clean Minnesota title, despite incurring damage that costs more than 80-percent of its value or causes an insurance company to declare the vehicle a total loss.

