Marijuana legalization is expected to be a major issue this session

Minnesota DFL lawmakers have unveiled their latest effort to legalize recreational adult-use...
Minnesota DFL lawmakers have unveiled their latest effort to legalize recreational adult-use cannabis in Minnesota for adults over 21.(MGN Online)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota DFL lawmakers have unveiled their latest effort to legalize recreational adult-use cannabis in Minnesota for adults over 21.

Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge is a recovery center for addicts from drugs and alcohol. The faith based program serves both men and women. Executive Director David Hunter and his organization has a strong stance about this marijuana legislation and impact on people.

“Rarely do we see people come into our program due to marijuana usage and that’s where the buck stopped. Marijuana is a gateway for more use of illicit drugs,” said Hunter.

The current language of the proposal would make it legal for anyone over 21 to possess or transport up to two ounces of cannabis flower in public, possess up to five pounds of cannabis flower at home, or eight grams or less of cannabis concentrate, as well as possess or transport cannabinoid products containing up to 800 milligrams of THC.

“Our bill will create a safe, well regulated legal marketplace where Minnesotans can grow, sell and buy cannabis if they choose to do so,” said Representative Zack Stephenson.

Governor Tim Walz reaffirmed his support for legalizing cannabis in Minnesota with a tweet Wednesday, saying: “It’s time to legalize adult-use cannabis and expunging people from marijuana crimes.”

Many in law enforcement and recovery facilities are not agreeing with the legalization and could lead to bigger issues.

“Our younger and adult population are facing the increasing THC levels in marijuana versus what is used to be. We’re now seeing more THC that is in marijuana use that poses another specific risk along with Fentanyl,” explained Hunter.

The first public hearing on the bill is scheduled for Jan. 11 in the House Commerce Committee.

