Highway Safety Council aiming for fewer traffic deaths in 2023

Crash
Crash(MGN)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More than 46,000 people die in car crashes each year. The Highway Safety Council wants North Dakotans to stay safe on the roads in the new year and prevent traffic deaths.

Each year, the Highway Safety Council hopes to have zero traffic fatalities. 25-34 years olds are most likely to be involved in a traffic death.

“Preliminary fatalities so far for 2022 are looking like we’re going to end up at 100. As I mentioned, that could go up, or that could go down. But if it stays at 100, that is less than what we had in 2021. And exactly where we were at in 2020. So less than 2021, which could be looked at as a positive,” said Lauren Wahlman, North Dakota Department of Transportation.

In 2021, 46 percent of deaths were unbelted, and Wahlman says it’s preventable by simply buckling up.

In 2022, even more traffic deaths were due to people not wearing a seatbelt.

“And that’s probably the most alarming statistic that we’re seeing for 2022 is that nearly 65% of our fatalities were unbelted at the time of the crash is an increase from 2021,” said Wahlman

Wahlman recommends drivers enroll in defensive driving courses such as Alive At 25. And there’s one thing everybody can do.

“Responsibility and that is driving sober, driving distraction-free, following posted speed limits, and most importantly, wearing your seatbelt — that is your number one defense in a motor vehicle crash,” said Wahlman

To meet the goal, Wahlman says every driver needs to contribute.

The Highway Safety Council also recommends motorcyclists take classes through ABATE to stay safe on the roads.

