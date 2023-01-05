Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Heavy snow will affect producers’ fencing in the spring

Cattle
Cattle(KFYR-TV)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Heavy snowfall interferes with many chores. For farmers and ranchers, the heavy snowfall this year means more work fixing fences when the snow melts.

On the Fleck ranch, there are 300 head of cattle, and that means having safe, secure fences is essential, so they don’t wander onto other land. “Well, pretty much all of it. We have some pastures that are pretty level. Those won’t be so bad. We have some that have deep draws and big hills, and for anything with deep draws and big hills, there’s going to be a tremendous amount of fencing to have to be done,” said Fleck.

Fleck says this is the worst year of snow drifting on fences in around a decade. “Yeah, this year is going to be a doozy. We’ve had a year like this in the past, but it’s been awhile,” said Fleck. The snow poses more problems than just fencing for ranchers and makes it harder to do other maintenance. “Cuz you’re trying to get the crop in, cattle sorted, hauled out, and ten times the work with the fencing on years like this,” said Fleck.

Fleck is getting his materials ahead of time to avoid the later hassle. “Probably want to get your fencing supplies early cuz there might be a shortage of wire and posts this spring cuz everyone’s going to need it,” said Fleck.

To fix the fence, he does it all by hand with staples, clips and posts, which is a very time-consuming process. In the good spots, he can mend it, but this year there will some spots he will just start over.

The Fleck’s will start with the closer pastures and then move to the bigger ones that are further away. The hope each year is to get the cows on the grass as soon as possible.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dangerous house Hawthorne neighborhood demolished
City in beginning stages of demolishing well-known drug house in Hawthorne neighborhood
A couple in Florida were arrested after one of them made a 911 call to get help with moving...
Sheriff: Burglars called 911 to get help moving stuff
Sheriff Jeremy Thornton
Norman County Sheriff fighting cancer, on Hospice
Jeffery Mundis
UPDATE: Man charged with attempted murder following destructive mobile home fire
SEBASTIAN TACKLING
UPDATE: Fargo South teacher pleads guilty after admitting to sexual relationship with student

Latest News

Minnesota Air Force Major receives nation’s highest aerial achievement award
Born in 1907 in west-central Iowa's Calhoun County, Bessie Laurena Hendricks was alive to...
Iowa woman believed to be oldest person in US dies at 115
Holland's in Moorhead, MN, are forced to relocate because of the upcoming underpass project on...
‘We had to move’: 11th St. underpass project forces Moorhead businesses to relocate
NDSU Bison
Frisco businesses prep for busy weekend
Sheriff Jeremy Thornton
Norman County Sheriff Jeremy Thornton passes away