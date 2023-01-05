Getting scammed while cheering on your team?

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There’s a new warning for people who like to stream their favorite high school sports team: make sure the website is legitimate.

The Wadena Deer Creek Public School posted on Facebook saying some people around the country have been duped by fake sports streaming websites. Sometimes the fake links are even posted in the comments section of a post from the actual school.

The district says it does its best to delete the fake links as soon as they pop up, but scammers act fast and sometimes it can take a little time.

If you have any questions about what website you should use to watch your favorite high school sports, reach out to the specific district.

