Bison Tracker Mobile App Launches for FCS Championship

By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota State University’s popular Bison Tracker app is live! The app, presented by Pivot Bio, is once again available to allow Bison fans to check-in on their way to the NCAA Division I Football Championship Game. 

Bison Tracker is a free mobile app available for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play. It shows real-time updates of the thousands of NDSU supporters making their way to Frisco, Texas, for the national championship or watching remotely from other parts of the country. 

Fans are encouraged to use the hashtag #FargoToFrisco when sharing photos of themselves wearing Bison gear and showing their Bison pride as they travel to the game. 

Bison Tracker accompanies the NDSU Athletics mobile app powered by GoBison.com. Download the NDSU Athletics mobile app in the Apple App Store or Google Play to follow your favorite Bison teams and customize your notifications for the latest news, scores and more. The NDSU Athletics mobile app also offers NDSU All Access live video and audio streaming.

