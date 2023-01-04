Contests
‘Why don’t we have one’: Petition started to bring a harm reduction center to Grand Forks

The harm reduction center in Fargo, ND.
The harm reduction center in Fargo, ND.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In Grand Forks, ND, a group of people are hoping to inspire others to bring a harm reduction center to their area. They are doing it through a petition.

“Makes me think to myself why not, why don’t we have one when we know we need one.” said Kendra Dahlke, an organizer of the petition.

Kacey Ferry, who is a recovering addict, said her addiction greatly altered her life.

“I lost everything in addiction. I lost a home, husband, a daughter,” said Ferry. “She turns 14 tomorrow. She’s everything to me and I watched it just leave. All to my addiction.”

Ferry believes a harm reduction center will help those like her who are battling addiction.

“It would mean less overdoses, fatalities,” said Ferry. “It means we’re allowing people to get services so they don’t be using dirty needles. They would be using clean syringes, it would be less infectious diseases.”

South of Grand Forks, the city of Fargo has its own harm reduction center. More than 300 people are serviced there each month according to the Fargo Cass Public Health, with a plethora of resources.

“We’ve seen that need continue to increase especially when COVID came,” said Robyn Litke Sall, the prevention coordinator for the Fargo Cass Public Health. “We just saw more and more need for the services and the supplies that were able to provide at our harm reduction center.”

With the hope of helping those find the road to recovery.

“We need to meet people where they’re at, we need to find ways to connect with them in ways that we can make them feel as comfortable as possible.” said Litke Sall.

For more information on the petition, click here.

