Norman County Sheriff fighting cancer, on Hospice

ADA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The law enforcement community is sending thoughts and prayers to a local sheriff on Hospice Care.

Norman County Sheriff, Jeremy Thornton, is on Hospice at his home.

His family says he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer on Dec. 8, 2022 and has been doctoring since.

Thornton’s family says they want to thank the Norman County community for its support over the past several years.

The Norman County Sheriff’s Department website says Thornton has been on the job since 2011.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.