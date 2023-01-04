Moorhead murder suspect arrested, accused of Minneapolis murder

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Rochester man, accused in a 2021 fatal shooting in Moorhead, was arrested on suspicion of a murder in Minneapolis over the weekend.

Minneapolis police say they responded to a reporting of a shooting near S 6th St and Chicago Ave, near U.S. Bank Stadium, around 9PM on Dec 30.

Deputies found a man in his 20s with gunshot wounds, sitting inside a running vehicle. He died at the scene.

After an investigation, Minneapolis Police arrested Idris Abdillahi Haji-Mohamed, 28, and booked him into the Hennepin County Jail early in the morning of New Year’s Eve on a probable cause for murder, according to jail records. Charges are pending.

Haji-Mohamed also faces a first-degree murder charge in Clay County District Court, tied to the deadly shooting of Abdi Mohamed Abdi in a Moorhead apartment parking lot, back on Sept. 10, 2021.

However, he was free after posting a combined $1.75M bond.

