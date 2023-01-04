Contests
Fatal car-pedestrian crash in Wright County

(KVLY)
By Katie Bartnick
Published: Jan. 4, 2023
Wright County, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Minnesota man is dead after being hit by a truck on Highway 24 near St. Cloud.

The State Patrols says the victim’s car had slid into a ditch around 7 p.m. on January 3.

He was outside of the vehicle and standing on the shoulder of the road when he was hit by a pickup.

The victim’s name is not being released yet, but the State Patrol says he was from Maple Lake.

The driver of the pickup was not hurt in the crash.

