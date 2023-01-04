Fatal car-pedestrian crash in Wright County

Wright County, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Minnesota man is dead after being hit by a truck on Highway 24 near St. Cloud.

The State Patrols says the victim’s car had slid into a ditch around 7 p.m. on January 3.

He was outside of the vehicle and standing on the shoulder of the road when he was hit by a pickup.

The victim’s name is not being released yet, but the State Patrol says he was from Maple Lake.

The driver of the pickup was not hurt in the crash.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.