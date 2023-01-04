Cardiac arrest and athletes: What are causes and preventions?

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The games we watch capture what we all love to see in sports, the cheers, the sportsmanship and the love of the game, but every once in a while, a tragedy befalls a player that reminds us of the dangers in sports.

That was on display after Damar Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Monday night football where he went into cardiac arrest and required CPR on the field.

“When you see an injury that causes somebody to stop breathing, that’s the worst-case scenario,” said Scott Woken, Senior Associate Athletic Director at NDSU. “You throw everything out the door, and now it’s life-saving measures. So, it’s a totally different mode you have to go into. It’s an emergency mode you go into.”

An official cause has not been given, but situations like this could result from pre-existing conditions to a heavy impact disrupting the heart.

“It tends to be associated with underlying cardiac conditions,” said Dr. Thomas Haldis, an interventional cardiologist at Sanford. “The most uncommon cause is Commotio Cordis, a direct hit to the chest. But realistically, we don’t know.”

Precautions such as cardiovascular screening have been used but with varying success.

“It’s getting to the point here where there’s a lot of colleges that even do EKG’s before,” said Woken. “If they have an abnormal one, they get further testing. Wouldn’t necessarily prevent what happened to the NFL player, unfortunately, but it can pick up some issues.”

“Mass screening tends to be a very controversial topic especially when you’re dealing with very healthy, elite athletes, who want to play,” said Haldis. “If you find something that looks a little goofy because a sticker is a little bit lower than it should be then you’re keeping a kid from the field.”

Another result from Monday’s frightening incident, is how athletes and parents of athletes view contact sports, where they can make choices and take precautions.

“You have to pay attention to your kid,” said Haldis. “My son, Jack, he had an issue and right away I said, ‘let’s get an echo in.’ As soon as that was done, it was normal, I was resting easy.”

“As good as the equipment is nowadays, as good as our strength and conditioning coaches are nowadays, there is a higher risk,” said Woken. “But that’s a risk student-athletes choose to take.”

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.