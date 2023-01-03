West Fargo Schools granted $2.3 million for mental health services

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Public Schools has been selected to receive funding for mental health services within the district’s schools.

The $2,320,788 in funding comes from the School-Basemental Health Grant Program. It is to be used from January 1, 2023 through December 31, 2023. The grant will be for a total of 5 years.

The purpose of the School-Based Mental Health Services (SBMH) grant program is to increase the number of credentialed mental health services providers in schools.

The funding is meant to increase recruitment and retention-related incentives for school-based mental health services providers; promote the respecialization and retraining of existing mental health services providers; and increase the diversity, and cultural and linguistic competency, of mental health services providers in schools.

Under the same grant, the University of Mary received $1.2 million; Minot State University received $889,991 and Dickinson Public Schools was awarded $455,358.

