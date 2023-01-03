Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

WATCH: Suspect stunned with Taser twice by Minnesota trooper after head-on crash

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A driver who was fleeing Minnesota state troopers on foot after getting into a head-on crash was stunned twice by a Taser before being taken down.

The incident was caught on Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras. The suspect is tased once while running through the median on Highway 36, before he gets up and continues running, only to be tased again.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Name released of 19-year-old pedestrian killed in crash on I-29
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Hector International Airport Entrance
Emergency landing at Hector Airport
HB post
HB Connects closes show rooms in both Fargo and Grand Forks
MILE-LONG CRACK FOUND IN ICE ON RUSH LAKE
Mile-long crack found in ice on Rush Lake

Latest News

A driver fleeing Minnesota troopers on foot after getting into a head-on crash was stunned twice
A driver fleeing Minnesota troopers on foot after getting into a head-on crash was stunned twice
North Dakota State of the State Address
Oregon man arrested in Jamestown for alleged sexual relationship with minor - January 3
Oregon man arrested in Jamestown for alleged sexual relationship with minor - January 3
Noon News January 3 - Part 2
Noon News January 3 - Part 2