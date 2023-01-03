Some Moorhead residents have been stuck with lots of trash for weeks

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The holidays are finally over and if your house or apartment is still a little cluttered, you’re not alone.

However, some Moorhead residents say their garbage has been piling up for weeks without any pick-ups.

“It was just kind of piled up,” said Lisa Cross, a Moorhead resident. “We had probably 3 or 4 more bags kind of around. The last time we had our trash picked up was December 8th.”

Cross, who lives in north Moorhead, says her trash gets picked up by Waste Management.

She still receives text alerts letting her know when trash will be removed, but a truck has yet to show up.

“It’s more of a hassle thing,” she said. ”You pay for a service and you kind of expect it to be done.”

Cross has since had to take matters into her own hands by taking the garbage to the local landfill, at an additional cost.

“Me and my husband threw on the gloves and loaded up the pickup,” Cross said. “I had 13 people at my house for Christmas Eve dinner and the last thing I wanted was for people to come in and see a mountain of trash at the end of my driveway.”

The lack of trash pickup has also become a hot topic on a local Facebook group.

“I kind of thought it was our small bout that was maybe getting that was maybe getting skipped,” said Cross.

The process of getting answers has been far from easy.

“It’s a little bit difficult to get a person. There’s not a local number that you can reach. All the numbers just go to the national call center,” Cross said.

A Waste Management spokesperson says repeated bad weather in the area has caused disruptions in service.

Although, Cross isn’t so convinced.

“I understand weather. I understand blizzards, absolutely 100%, but I don’t think there has been tremendous blizzards for every day for a month,” Cross said.

The WM spokesperson says they apologize for the inconvenience and affected customers will be credited for missed pickups.

WM is also asking for understanding and patience from their clients.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.