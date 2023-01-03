Contests
Police say 22 injured when SUV crashes into NYC restaurant

A hit-and-run driver rear-ended a sport utility vehicle and sent it crashing into a New York City restaurant, injuring 22 people, police said Tuesday.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — A hit-and-run driver rear-ended a sport utility vehicle and sent it crashing into a New York City restaurant, injuring 22 people, police said Tuesday.

The crash happened at about 9 p.m. Monday in upper Manhattan, a police spokesperson said.

A white Audi exited a gas station and struck the rear of a Toyota sport utility vehicle, causing the SUV’s driver to lose control of the vehicle, police said. The SUV mounted the curb and crashed into the front window of the Inwood Bar and Grill, police said.

A total of 22 people were injured in the collision, police said, mostly by flying glass. Nineteen people were taken to hospitals, and the remaining three declined medical attention. Police said none of the injuries were life-threatening.

The Audi’s driver fled the scene and was being sought Tuesday.

