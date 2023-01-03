North Dakota State of the State Address

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Governor Doug Burgum will deliver the 2023 State of the State address in Bismarck on Tuesday afternoon.

It’s happening at 1:00 p.m. and you can watch by clicking here. The address comes on the first day of the 68th legislative session.

Burgum says he’ll speak before the joint congress at the State Capitol to “deliver important updates on North Dakota’s progress and the opportunities ahead for our great state.”

