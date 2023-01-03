Contests
New Sheriff sworn in for Pennington County, MN

Ray Kuznia and Seth Vettleson
Ray Kuznia and Seth Vettleson(Pennington County Sheriff's Office)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - After 36 years of duty to law enforcement, Pennington County Sheriff Ray Kuznia has officially retired.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office thanked Kuznia for his service and dedication. Seth Vettleson took oath and was sworn in as the new Sheriff of Pennington County.

“The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office would like to congratulate Sheriff Seth Vettleson and wish him well on this new endeavor. We are confident Sheriff Vettleson will provide a strong leadership to the citizens of Pennington County.”

Kuznia was the Sheriff in Pennington County for 12 years.

