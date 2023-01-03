New Sheriff sworn in for Pennington County, MN

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - After 36 years of duty to law enforcement, Pennington County Sheriff Ray Kuznia has officially retired.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office thanked Kuznia for his service and dedication. Seth Vettleson took oath and was sworn in as the new Sheriff of Pennington County.

“The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office would like to congratulate Sheriff Seth Vettleson and wish him well on this new endeavor. We are confident Sheriff Vettleson will provide a strong leadership to the citizens of Pennington County.”

Kuznia was the Sheriff in Pennington County for 12 years.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.