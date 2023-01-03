Local veteran to sleep outside of ‘Good Morning America’ to spread message of his mission

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After sleeping outside for over two weeks, and collecting hundreds of winter gear items, one local Air Force veteran is heading to New York City, where he plans to camp out again.

Mark Lindquist says he’s going to camp out in front of ‘Good Morning America’, saying he’ll stay there until they put his efforts on the air, to spread his message from ‘Operation: Sleep Out’.

Lindquist is collecting items to bring to Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees who are going through winter, sometimes without power.

He was camped outside our station, and a few other spots around Fargo, when it was often below zero.

Lindquist says he’s hoping more people will join him in his efforts.

