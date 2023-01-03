Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Local veteran to sleep outside of ‘Good Morning America’ to spread message of his mission

Lindquist to NYC
Lindquist to NYC(kvly)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After sleeping outside for over two weeks, and collecting hundreds of winter gear items, one local Air Force veteran is heading to New York City, where he plans to camp out again.

Mark Lindquist says he’s going to camp out in front of ‘Good Morning America’, saying he’ll stay there until they put his efforts on the air, to spread his message from ‘Operation: Sleep Out’.

Lindquist is collecting items to bring to Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees who are going through winter, sometimes without power.

He was camped outside our station, and a few other spots around Fargo, when it was often below zero.

Lindquist says he’s hoping more people will join him in his efforts.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Name released of 19-year-old pedestrian killed in crash on I-29
MILE-LONG CRACK FOUND IN ICE ON RUSH LAKE
Mile-long crack found in ice on Rush Lake
Snow being shoveled in West Fargo.
West Fargo woman who is physically unable to remove snow frustrated that it’s being plowed onto her driveway
Santiago Delarosa was born shortly after midnight, marking him as the first baby born at the...
Happy New Year! Sanford in Fargo welcomes in first baby of 2023
LeeAnna Starr Gonzalez Mendez was born in the early hours of New Year's Day.
Ring in the New Year! Essentia Health-Fargo welcomes first baby of 2023

Latest News

6:00PM Sports January 02
6:00PM Sports January 02
6:00PM Weather January 02
6:00PM Weather January 02
6:00PM News January 02- Part 3
6:00PM News January 02- Part 3
Fitness centers filling up amid New Year’s resolution rush
Fitness centers filling up amid New Year’s resolution rush