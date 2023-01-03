Foggy North with Snow South Tonight

FORECAST DETAILS

TONIGHT: Be cautious of patchy lingering fog tonight - dense at times - continuing to reduce visibility in some spots. A Dense Fog Advisory remains for the Devils Lake Basin area until 6pm where visibility has struggled to improve. The snow to our south and east continues tonight and could cause issues with the Tuesday evening commute for our southeastern-most counties. Winds will pick up out of the northwest as we move through the evening hours which could result in some blowing snow, reducing visibility. As much as a few inches of snow is possible by Wednesday morning from about Wadena county in Minnesota down through southern Richland county in ND and points south and east.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: We will see the snow linger in the south and south east for much of the day on Wednesday. It will gradually taper off in afternoon but we will continue seeing on-and-off snow through the evening as a result of the Low parking itself over Iowa and taking its time getting started moving again to the east. Chillier temperatures are expected for Wednesday and Thursday as the northern winds behind the snow will push colder air into our area. Expect partly cloudy skies and lows near 0° and highs in the teens. The quiet weather will continue on Friday. Winds will be fairly calm and temperatures will be similar to Wednesday and Thursday.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Expect a quiet weekend as well. Temperatures are looking to be on their way up as we move through the weekend. It will be a lovely weekend to sped time outside albeit a little bundled up. Saturday we will see more sun as compared to a mostly cloudy day expected Sunday. Morning lows both days will be in the single digits on either side of zero with afternoon highs in the upper teens to lower 20s. Sunday brings the chance for some gustier south winds - and perhaps areas of fog.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Our calm stretch is looking to continue into next week! With it is also a warming trend. We will see a mostly cloudy sky both days withmorning temps in the upper single digits and low teens and afternoon high temps in the low 20s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER

WEDNESDAY: On-and-off snow lingers in the southeast. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low: 10. High: 17.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with calm winds. Low: 7. High: 15.

FRIDAY: A pinch cooler and cloudy. Low: 5. High: 13.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny under high pressure. Low: 3. High: 12.

SUNDAY: Warming begins. Partly cloudy and breezy. Low: 5. High: 17.

MONDAY: Mild. More clouds than sun. Low: 12. High: 22.

TUESDAY: A bit warmer. Still mostly cloudy. Low: 13. High: 23.

