Emergency landing at Hector Airport

Hector International Airport Entrance
Hector International Airport Entrance(KVLY)
By Katie Bartnick
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 3:59 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Eight Fargo fire trucks and their crews were dispatched to Hector Airport in North Fargo just after 10 p.m. on January 2.

They spent more than an hour on the call.

One of our viewers says he saw the plane circling, the land safely around 11 p.m.

We are still awaiting details from officials as to what the issue was that caused the emergency landing.

