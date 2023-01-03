Contests
2023 MN Legislative session kicks off

Today marks the start of the 2023 Minnesota Legislative session.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Today marks the start of the 2023 Minnesota Legislative session.

The Minnesota Legislature has a total of 201 members.

After the general elections in November, democrats have control of the House, Senate, and the governor’s office.

A state government trifecta, the topic lawmakers are focusing on is the record budget surplus of $17.6 billion.

Democrats say they are prioritizing programs involving paid family and medical leave and education.

Republicans in our area are seeking bipartisanship with their limited power in the legislature.

The session will end 120 Legislative days from today.

