17-year-old arrested following chase in Clay County

NEAR DOWNER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 17-year-old girl was arrested following a high-speed chase in Clay County.

The State Patrol says around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2 Barnesville Police tried to stop a car for failure to yield, but the car took off, eventually driving along Co. Rd. 10.

A short time later, State Patrol found the same vehicle and tried to stop it, but it took off. A trooper then had to use a PIT maneuver to stop the speeding car.

The 17-year-old was then arrested and taken to the Clay County Juvenile Detention Center.

Another 17-year-old and an 18-year-old also in the car were detained and then released.

