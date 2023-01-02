Snow Still Expected in the South Tuesday

FORECAST DETAILS

TUESDAY: The much anticipated snow storm will get here on Tuesday. The snow is expected to be confined to the southern Valley as well as Lakes Country. Places farther north could see some snow, but it will be more limited the farther north you go. The snow will be wrapping up during the night and could cause issues with the Tuesday evening commute. Winds will pick up out of the northwest as we move through the evening hours which could result in some blowing snow, reducing visibility. Temperatures will be similar to Monday: low in the single digits on both side of zero and highs near 20. As much as a few inches of snow is possible by Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: We will see the snow linger in the south and south east for much of the day on Wednesday. It will gradually taper off in afternoon but we will continue seeing on-and-off snow through the evening as a result of the Low parking itself over Iowa and taking its time getting started moving again to the east. Chillier temperatures are expected for Wednesday and Thursday as the northern winds behind the snow will push colder air into our area. Expect partly cloudy skies and lows near 0° and highs in the teens. The quiet weather will continue on Friday. Winds will be fairly calm and temperatures will be similar to Wednesday and Thursday.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Expect a quiet weekend as well. Temperatures are looking to be on their way up as we move through the weekend. It will be a lovely weekend to sped time outside albeit a little bundled up. We could see some scattered light snow on Saturday, though the signals for snow have lessened over the past couple of day.

MONDAY: Our calm stretch is looking to continue into next week. With it, however, is also our warming trend. We will see a mix of clouds and sun with temps around 10° in the morning and around 20° in the afternoon.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER

TUESDAY: Chance of snow limited to the south with gusty north-northwest winds. Colder late. Low: 4. High: 16.

WEDNESDAY: On-and-off snow lingers through the day in the southeast. Partly cloudy skies elsewhere. Windy. Low: 10. High: 17.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with calm winds. Low: 4. High: 13.

FRIDAY: Warmer with partly cloudy skies. Low: 2. High: 15.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 3. High: 12.

SUNDAY: Warming continues. Partly cloudy. Low: 5. High: 17.

MONDAY: Even warmer. A mix of sun-and-clouds. Low: 9. High: 22.

