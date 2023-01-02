Snow Still Expected in the South as First Alert Weather Days are Canceled

FORECAST DETAILS

MONDAY: The trend of the forecasted movement of the storm to the southeast has continued! The storm will still bring us some snow but not until Tuesday, so expect Monday to be cloudy with continued humid and muggy weather. This humidity will result in low clouds, fog, or mist in places that could result in low visibilities, so care should be made when driving. Temperatures will be a little bit on the chilly side of normal, but nothing we aren’t used to. We will start the day with temperatures in the single digits on both sides of zero. Afternoon highs are expected to reach up to around 20°.

TUESDAY: The much anticipated snow storm will get here on Tuesday. The snow is expected to be confined to the Southern Valley as well as Lakes Country. Places further north could see some snow, but it will be more limited the farther north you go. The snow will be wrapping up during the evening hours and could cause issues with the Tuesday evening commute. However, snowfall will be much more limited that it was looking throughout this past week. Winds will pick up out of the northwest as we move through the evening hours which could result in some of the snow blowing about, reducing visibility. Temperatures will be similar to Monday: low in the single digits on both side of zero and highs near 20.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Chillier temperatures are expected for Wednesday and Thursday as the northern winds behind the snow will push colder air into our area. Expect partly cloudy skies and lows near 0° and highs in the teens. The quiet weather will continue on Friday. Winds will be fairly calm and temperatures will be similar to Wednesday and Thursday.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Expect a quiet weekend as well. Temperatures are looking to be on their way up as we move through the weekend. It will be a lovely weekend to sped time outside albeit a little bundled up. We could see some scattered light snow on Saturday, though the signals for snow have lessened over the past couple of day

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER

MONDAY: Cloudy and muggy; visibility issues likely. Low: 6. High: 18.

TUESDAY: Chance of snow limited to the south with gusty north-northwest winds. Colder late. Low: 7. High: 16.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy skies and windy. Low: 8. High: 15.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with calm winds. Low: 1. High: 13.

FRIDAY: Warmer with partly cloudy skies. Low: 5. High: 15.

SATURDAY: Still warmer with a slight chance of light snow. Low: 9. High: 18.

SUNDAY: Warming continues. Partly cloudy. Low: 10. High: 20.

