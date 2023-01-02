Minnesota government leaders sworn into office today

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Top leaders of Minnesota’s government kick off their new terms of office today.

Governor Tim Walz along with his running mate Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan were sworn into their second terms of office today in an inaugural ceremony in St. Paul. They both were sworn in along side Attorney General Keith Ellison, Secretary of State Steve Simon, and State Auditor Julie Blaha.

The swearing-in ceremony was followed up with a public celebration at the state capital.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.