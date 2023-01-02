HB Connects closes show rooms in both Fargo and Grand Forks

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - HB Connects (Formerly HB Sound and Light) of Grand Forks is announcing a strategic partnership with Mobile Pro of Fargo. This partnership is in response to the growing number of live production events in our region and the current availability of production companies and staff available to do this work. HB Connects has closed its show rooms in both Fargo and Grand Forks due to a shortage of product and labor.

“It has been a challenge to try and get to all of the live events for our crews and that is why we feel partnering with Mobile Pro is good for clients now and into the future, “said Jamie Lunski, owner of HB Connects.

Both companies will continue to operate in both Fargo and Grand Forks in the foreseeable future.

“It is truly going to strengthen the level of service for both companies now and into the future. HB Connects is a leader in our industry and we are very excited to partner with such a leader,” stated Brian Bestge, owner of Mobile Pro.

HB Connect has been operating in Grand Forks and Fargo for more than 25 years in areas of live event production, concerts, weddings and AV sales and installation. In a Facebook post, HB writes that they have decided to downsize and focus primarily on installs and service. They have sold their concert division and will be announcing more at the beginning of 2023. Summer 2022 was the company’s last ‘Greenway Takeover Festival’.

Mobile Pro has been operating in Fargo for the past 8 years in both video production and live event production. Since the pandemic, there has been a shortage of labor and equipment and Mobile Pro has re-tooled and added resources to assist in the new opportunities left in the marketplace after the HB Sound announcement.

“We see the need growing exponentially and the resources in the marketplace getting smaller. That is why we are expanding our services and staffing up our resources” said Bestge. Mobile Pro currently serves corporate, non-profits and community organizations with audio – lighting – video supports in the upper Midwest.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.