Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

HB Connects closes show rooms in both Fargo and Grand Forks

HB post
HB post(none)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - HB Connects (Formerly HB Sound and Light) of Grand Forks is announcing a strategic partnership with Mobile Pro of Fargo. This partnership is in response to the growing number of live production events in our region and the current availability of production companies and staff available to do this work. HB Connects has closed its show rooms in both Fargo and Grand Forks due to a shortage of product and labor.

“It has been a challenge to try and get to all of the live events for our crews and that is why we feel partnering with Mobile Pro is good for clients now and into the future, “said Jamie Lunski, owner of HB Connects.

Both companies will continue to operate in both Fargo and Grand Forks in the foreseeable future.

“It is truly going to strengthen the level of service for both companies now and into the future. HB Connects is a leader in our industry and we are very excited to partner with such a leader,” stated Brian Bestge, owner of Mobile Pro.

HB Connect has been operating in Grand Forks and Fargo for more than 25 years in areas of live event production, concerts, weddings and AV sales and installation. In a Facebook post, HB writes that they have decided to downsize and focus primarily on installs and service. They have sold their concert division and will be announcing more at the beginning of 2023. Summer 2022 was the company’s last ‘Greenway Takeover Festival’.

Mobile Pro has been operating in Fargo for the past 8 years in both video production and live event production. Since the pandemic, there has been a shortage of labor and equipment and Mobile Pro has re-tooled and added resources to assist in the new opportunities left in the marketplace after the HB Sound announcement.

“We see the need growing exponentially and the resources in the marketplace getting smaller. That is why we are expanding our services and staffing up our resources” said Bestge. Mobile Pro currently serves corporate, non-profits and community organizations with audio – lighting – video supports in the upper Midwest.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Name released of 19-year-old pedestrian killed in crash on I-29
MILE-LONG CRACK FOUND IN ICE ON RUSH LAKE
Mile-long crack found in ice on Rush Lake
Snow being shoveled in West Fargo.
West Fargo woman who is physically unable to remove snow frustrated that it’s being plowed onto her driveway
Santiago Delarosa was born shortly after midnight, marking him as the first baby born at the...
Happy New Year! Sanford in Fargo welcomes in first baby of 2023
LeeAnna Starr Gonzalez Mendez was born in the early hours of New Year's Day.
Ring in the New Year! Essentia Health-Fargo welcomes first baby of 2023

Latest News

Nature Nates
North Dakota Today - Nature Nate's honey - December 23
Governor Tim Walz along with his running mate Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan were sworn...
Minnesota government leaders sworn into office today
Mr. Food - Beer Cheese Soup - January 2
Mr. Food - Beer Cheese Soup - January 2
As of Sunday, the minimum wage increased in 23 states.
Minimum wage increased in 23 states