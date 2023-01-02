Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Fitness centers filling up amid New Year’s resolution rush

Walkers at Family Wellness
Walkers at Family Wellness(KVLY)
By Kellin Harmon
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s the natural order of things. The holidays, New Years, and then, a flood of folks coming to gym’s to start their New Year’s resolutions.

And fitness centers are seeing another set coming in, old and new.

“When the new year hits, we see a lot more people come more frequently,” said Jenna Johnson, director of Family Wellness. “So, it’s not that we have a ton more members, it’s that all our members come more often.”

“No matter what new year resolution you’re making, it’s a popular time of the year to start making a mantra to become your best self,” said Sierra Rohr, co-owner of Hot Worx. “It is cool to see that.”

But as natural as the upward trend is, the eventual decline can happen in the next couple months, or as summer arrives.

“In the summer time it gets a little slower,” said Rohr. “Everyone’s going to the lake.”

“Usually I would say that two-to-three month is where people usually start to drop off,” said Joel Haggard, a long-time weightlifter. “30 days is where they say makes or breaks a habit, so if you can get past that and continue through, usually people will be okay.”

“We do see a summer drop off in a little bit of memberships, but we have people that are pretty dedicated year-round so it’s a small percentage,” said Johnson.

From fitness fans to fitness centers, all have their recommendations, so that the weights aren’t the only numbers going up this year.

“Find what motivates you,” said Rohr. “Find your why and your reasoning why you want to become your best self.”

“Change it up,” added Johnson. “Change it up. Just like with your financial portfolio, you want to diversify.”

“Do something you can stay consistent with,” said Haggard. “Something with goals you actually will achieve, because then you’ll want to continue. You’ll want to stay on track. And definitely being in the right community.”

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Name released of 19-year-old pedestrian killed in crash on I-29
MILE-LONG CRACK FOUND IN ICE ON RUSH LAKE
Mile-long crack found in ice on Rush Lake
Snow being shoveled in West Fargo.
West Fargo woman who is physically unable to remove snow frustrated that it’s being plowed onto her driveway
Santiago Delarosa was born shortly after midnight, marking him as the first baby born at the...
Happy New Year! Sanford in Fargo welcomes in first baby of 2023
LeeAnna Starr Gonzalez Mendez was born in the early hours of New Year's Day.
Ring in the New Year! Essentia Health-Fargo welcomes first baby of 2023

Latest News

5:00 PM News January 2 - Part 1
5:00 PM News January 2 - Part 1
5:00 PM News January 2 - Part 3
5:00 PM News January 2 - Part 3
5:00 PM News January 2 - Part 2
5:00 PM News January 2 - Part 2
5:00 PM Weather - January 2
5:00 PM Weather - January 2