Fitness centers filling up amid New Year’s resolution rush

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s the natural order of things. The holidays, New Years, and then, a flood of folks coming to gym’s to start their New Year’s resolutions.

And fitness centers are seeing another set coming in, old and new.

“When the new year hits, we see a lot more people come more frequently,” said Jenna Johnson, director of Family Wellness. “So, it’s not that we have a ton more members, it’s that all our members come more often.”

“No matter what new year resolution you’re making, it’s a popular time of the year to start making a mantra to become your best self,” said Sierra Rohr, co-owner of Hot Worx. “It is cool to see that.”

But as natural as the upward trend is, the eventual decline can happen in the next couple months, or as summer arrives.

“In the summer time it gets a little slower,” said Rohr. “Everyone’s going to the lake.”

“Usually I would say that two-to-three month is where people usually start to drop off,” said Joel Haggard, a long-time weightlifter. “30 days is where they say makes or breaks a habit, so if you can get past that and continue through, usually people will be okay.”

“We do see a summer drop off in a little bit of memberships, but we have people that are pretty dedicated year-round so it’s a small percentage,” said Johnson.

From fitness fans to fitness centers, all have their recommendations, so that the weights aren’t the only numbers going up this year.

“Find what motivates you,” said Rohr. “Find your why and your reasoning why you want to become your best self.”

“Change it up,” added Johnson. “Change it up. Just like with your financial portfolio, you want to diversify.”

“Do something you can stay consistent with,” said Haggard. “Something with goals you actually will achieve, because then you’ll want to continue. You’ll want to stay on track. And definitely being in the right community.”

