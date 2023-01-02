Contests
Elderly man, pet dog die in MN house fire

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NEAR MILTONA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - It’s a tragic start to the new year for one Minnesota family grieving the loss of life from a house fire.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department says on Sunday, Jan. 1 around 9:30 p.m. they were called to a house fire near Miltona along Co. Rd. 102.

The caller said he was in a nearby shed when he noticed the fire and tried to rush in and save his elderly father. Authorities say 52-year-old Charles DeMartelaere couldn’t get far into the home because of the intense flames and smoke.

Three neighboring fire departments rushed to the scene and tried to contain the flames and rescue the man. The caller was rushed to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

After the fire was put out, crews found the body of 85-year-old Gene DeMartelaere of Miltona and his pet dog dead inside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but authorities say it doesn’t appear suspicious.

