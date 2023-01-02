Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

19-year-old woman killed in a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on I-29

A North Dakota Highway Patrol report states the woman was standing in one of the two southbound lanes.
(KWQC)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A 19-year-old woman died early Sunday morning after she was hit by a car on I-29 near oxbow.

A North Dakota Highway Patrol report states the woman was standing in one of the two southbound lanes.

The 20-year-old driver of the car tried stopping and steering away, to avoid hitting the woman, but she was struck and thrown onto the shoulder.

The car later drove into the median before becoming stuck in the snow.

The woman died on the scene.

The crash shut down a portion of the I-29 southbound lanes for nearly three hours.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow being shoveled in West Fargo.
West Fargo woman who is physically unable to remove snow frustrated that it’s being plowed onto her driveway
Joe's diner EGF
Warrant of arrest issued for former owner of Joe’s Diner
Picture from Shooting Star Casino in Mahnomen, MN
Man wins more than a million dollars at Shooting Star Casino in Mahnomen
MILE-LONG CRACK FOUND IN ICE ON RUSH LAKE
Mile-long crack found in ice on Rush Lake
Two women arrested after short police chase, search in Moorhead
Two women arrested after short police chase, search in Moorhead

Latest News

(Source: Pixabay)
Fire destroys an Emerado mobile home
NDSU Women’s Basketball Holds Off North Dakota, 81-76
NDSU Women’s Basketball Holds Off North Dakota, 81-76
6:00PM Weather - December 31
6:00PM Weather - December 31
Meta set to make decision on Trump’s return to Facebook