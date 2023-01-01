A Quiet New Year’s Weekend

FORECAST DETAILS

NEW YEARS DAY: Expect highs near 23 degrees as we welcome in 2023 under cloudy skies. We will continue seeing the soupy conditions that we saw on New Years Eve.

MONDAY-TUESDAY FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS : A Colorado Low approaches Monday bringing a chance of mixed precipitation mixed with heavy snow, areas of sleet, freezing rain and rain as well as wind. The track and intensity may shift, but it is likely that this storm will be capable of significant snowfall. It is too early to forecast amounts, but the potential for over 6″ of wet heavy snow appears likely for at least a portion of our viewing area in the very far south. Temperatures in the around 20 both days will mean any snow which falls will tend to be wet and heavy. The storm exits Tuesday evening to the northeast and will bring a very cold and gusty northwest wind. Stay tuned for updates.

WEDNESDAY: We will see our winds increase and shift to come from the northwest after the snow storm moves through the area. As a result, much colder air will be pushed into the Red River Valley and along with it, those chilly wind chills will become an issue again as well. We will see lows in the single digits and low teens and highs in the teens and low 20s.

THURSDAY: The cooling trend continues on Thursday as a High Pressure System will park right over us. As a result of the high pressure sitting over us, we will see fairly calm winds. What winds there will be will be light but will be enough to make already cold temperatures feel much colder. We will see lows in the single digits on both sides of zero and highs near 10°.

FRIDAY: We will see the winds pick up a little bit on Friday, particularly in the east. These winds will bring much warmer temps with them. We start the day a bit on the chilly side of near zero but we warm up into the 20s for most and upper teens for some in the north.

SATURDAY: Another chance for snow moves into the area on Saturday. Nothing extreme is expected. The chance is more likely for locations in the east though we could still see some widespread light snowfall. The warming trend will continue, though. We will see lows in the teens and highs in the 20s.

