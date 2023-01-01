Contests
Northwood man hit by a car while his was stuck in a ditch

North Dakota Highway Patrol(KFYR)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NORTHWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Northwood man was taken to a hospital after he was hit by a car while waiting for his vehicle to be pulled out of a ditch. The North Dakota Highway Patrol is reporting that 38-year-old Nathaneal Nolden, who was outside the car, was injured in the incident.

The crash happened shortly after 8:00 p.m. out near Northwood, ND, where the road conditions were icy and there was fog. 57-year-old Marcia Sherod of Emerado, ND, was attempting to pull Nolden’s car out of the ditch when 59-year-old Jodi Lloyd of Northwood arrived. Sherod’s truck was facing the wrong direction and Lloyd swerved to avoid it.

Lloyd’s car glanced off the truck and hit Nolden, who was outside his vehicle. The crash remains under investigation by the NDHP.

