Mile-long crack found in ice on Rush Lake

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a safety warning for augers looking to go out on Rush Lake.

Authorities say a mile-long crack was found on the north side of the lake.

Open water in the area has been blocked off with cones and marking posts.

The sheriff’s office is asking those planning on venturing out on the ice to use caution.

They say ice is never 100% safe.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.