Looking back at North Dakota’s coldest temperatures on record

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We are no strangers to the cold here in North Dakota. Earlier in December, much of the state dipped to sub-zero temperatures. For many, this came as a chilly shock. But were those temperatures the coldest the state has ever seen?

North Dakota is known for its wide-open plains and the cold winds that blow across the prairie. 2022 ended with a severe cold snap that took many people’s breath away, but the frigid weather wasn’t the coldest temps the state has ever seen.

”You almost can’t breathe, it’s that cold that you can’t breathe when you step outside right away,” said Mikalah Auer of Bismarck.

The state’s coldest temperature of minus 60 degrees, was recorded in Parshall on February 2, 1936. Coincidentally, the hottest day ever recorded in the state occurred the same year. Steele hit 121 degrees on July 6, 1936.

”Looking across the region the coldest temperature ever recorded are in the 40s to near 50 degrees below zero in the major cities,” said Meteorologist Jacob Morse.

The next five coldest temperatures without wind chill range from -42 in Jamestown, to -45, -47, -49 and -50.

”It’s always a shock, the first when it is really that cold, every single year it gets me,” said Auer.

The coldest temperatures get even chillier when the wind chill is a factor. The coldest temperature with wind chill added in is -73 degrees, which was recorded in January 1936.

” Stand-alone just it being cold without the wind, this is one of the top three I’ve ever been through,” said Brian Brien of Bismarck.

In 2001, the wind chill formula was updated to be more scientifically accurate. This made some of the coldest days not only more factual but warmer too.

”This minus 73 wind chill would equate to minus 96 degrees with those old wind chill formulas,” said Morse.

The week of December 19, 2022, brought Arctic air to the state. Bismarck chilled out at -49 degrees that week and Bowman found itself at -62 degrees. These make up the coldest wind chills on record since 2001. This even has one of our meteorologists looking for some warmth.

”Gotten a few more layers and try and cover as much exposed skin as possible because it’s brutal,” said Morse.

January is historically the coldest month in North Dakota.

The coldest temperature ever recorded was -128 degrees Fahrenheit, which was measured on July 21, 1983, in Vostok, Antarctica.

