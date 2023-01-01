Happy New Year! Sanford in Fargo welcomes in first baby of 2023

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 2023 was kickstarted with a bang for the Delarosas at the Sanford Hospital in Fargo, as they welcomed their son into the world while fireworks were going off. Santiago Delarosa was born at 12:11 a.m., becoming the first baby born at Sanford for the new year.

“When he first came out and they put him on my chest, my first thought was he’s the most perfect thing I’ve ever seen in my whole life.” said Tara Delarosa.

“I couldn’t believe it. There was a life inside, and just coming out and it was just a beautiful moment to finally meet him.” said Salvador Delarosa.

The Delarosas were expecting their little bundle of joy on January 6, but the doctor’s decided to induce labor. While fireworks lit up the sky to ring in the new year, baby Santiago entered into the world.

“I just remember hearing loud noises and I looked outside the window and saw fireworks shooting off and I looked at everyone like, ‘What’s going on?’ we looked at the clock and was like, ‘Oh, it’s New Year’s, Happy New Year’s’ and literally couple minutes later the baby came out.” said Salvador.

“Like the most beautiful moment of my life. I know that sounds super cheesy, but I’m 37-years-old, I’m an old mom, or old for a first time mom. 37-years I’ve waited to hold my child in my arms and it was more wonderful than I ever thought it could be.” said Tara.

A special moment for Delarosas on this New Year’s Day.

